Critical Analysis: CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) & Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM)

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) and Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CI Financial and Fifth Street Asset Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI Financial 2 1 0 0 1.33 Fifth Street Asset Management 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares CI Financial and Fifth Street Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI Financial -2.28% 57.73% 5.23% Fifth Street Asset Management N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

CI Financial has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fifth Street Asset Management has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CI Financial and Fifth Street Asset Management”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI Financial $2.03 billion 1.64 $3.72 million ($1.38) -16.79 Fifth Street Asset Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CI Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Fifth Street Asset Management.

Dividends

CI Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Fifth Street Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 992.9%. CI Financial pays out -39.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

CI Financial beats Fifth Street Asset Management on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1965 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in Vancouver, Canada; Calgary, Canada; and Montreal, Canada.

About Fifth Street Asset Management

Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. is an asset management holding company. The firm provides asset management services through its subsidiaries. Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

