CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $71,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $380,637,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth about $203,375,000. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 304.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 332,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,476,000 after purchasing an additional 250,441 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,842,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 7,524.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 170,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,914,000 after purchasing an additional 168,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $485.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $445.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.79.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $374.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $382.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.16. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of -201.51 and a beta of 1.00. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $421.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $317.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.