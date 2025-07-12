D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires Shares of 5,330 Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 4,828.6% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 2,014.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 1,052.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $51.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.43 and a 200 day moving average of $45.73. Bank OZK has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $53.64.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $409.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.05 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 25.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 28.20%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OZK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial upgraded Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Bank OZK from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

