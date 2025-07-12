D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Holdings in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 387.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,488 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,393,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,440,000 after purchasing an additional 774,000 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,885,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,999,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,904,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,289,000 after acquiring an additional 39,421 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,220,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,453,000 after acquiring an additional 502,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,098,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,944,000 after acquiring an additional 289,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stuart Maurice Absolom sold 18,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $126,047.16. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 59,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,670.60. This represents a 24.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine J. Boggs bought 20,000 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,800.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 348,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,363.31. The trade was a 6.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HL shares. National Bankshares set a $7.00 target price on Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, June 13th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (down previously from $7.50) on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, May 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

Hecla Mining stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.43. Hecla Mining Company has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.53.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $261.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.50 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining Company will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

