D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys New Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,834,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 180,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 17,352 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PAAS opened at $30.33 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $30.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $773.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.62 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.45%. Pan American Silver’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. CIBC increased their target price on Pan American Silver from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

