D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stake in Northwest Natural Gas Company (NYSE:NWN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in Northwest Natural Gas Company (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Northwest Natural Gas were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Northwest Natural Gas by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Natural Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural Gas from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural Gas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Northwest Natural Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Northwest Natural Gas Company has a 12 month low of $37.41 and a 12 month high of $44.38.

Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.19. Northwest Natural Gas had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $494.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Gas Company will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Natural Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Northwest Natural Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Insider Activity

In other Northwest Natural Gas news, Director David Hugo Anderson sold 7,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $311,155.09. Following the sale, the director owned 102,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,192,908.09. This represents a 6.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 22,591 shares of company stock worth $931,255 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northwest Natural Gas Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

