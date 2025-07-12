D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 548.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 167,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 141,460 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 822,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after acquiring an additional 397,716 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 265,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 170,700 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,980,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 199.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 95,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 63,434 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $22.04 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average of $20.24. The company has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

