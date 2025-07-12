D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $300,000 Stock Position in OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in shares of OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,046 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in OP Bancorp were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OPBK. Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new position in OP Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,170,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in OP Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,568,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 156,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 96,519 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,494,000. Finally, Rhino Investment Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc now owns 565,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,940,000 after purchasing an additional 88,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OP Bancorp stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. OP Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $18.57. The stock has a market cap of $200.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average is $13.10.

OP Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OPBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $22.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that OP Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.80%.

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

