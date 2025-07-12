D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $279,000 in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,033.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KWEB opened at $33.86 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $24.68 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.93.

