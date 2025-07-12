D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $393,000 in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 50.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 27.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 54.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRS stock opened at $277.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 12 month low of $110.10 and a 12 month high of $282.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $727.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRS. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.33.

In related news, Director Anastasios John Hart sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.72, for a total transaction of $243,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director I Martin Inglis sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total transaction of $678,566.78. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,647.12. The trade was a 33.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

