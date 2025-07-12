D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 69.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,482 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.17% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,655,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $562,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 506,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,565,000 after buying an additional 59,471 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:FTXN opened at $28.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.44. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 12 month low of $23.43 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day moving average is $28.22.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2208 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

