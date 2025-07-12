D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New $257,000 Investment in Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSIX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSIX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Power Solutions International in the fourth quarter worth about $10,153,000. S Squared Technology LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Solutions International during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,718,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Solutions International during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,168,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Power Solutions International during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,130,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Power Solutions International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,008,000. 22.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PSIX opened at $72.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day moving average is $37.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Power Solutions International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $78.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Power Solutions International ( NASDAQ:PSIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Power Solutions International had a return on equity of 141.76% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $135.45 million for the quarter.

Separately, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Power Solutions International in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Power Solutions International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of power systems and electrical power generation equipment. The firm provides integrated turnkey solutions to global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial, and transportation end markets.

