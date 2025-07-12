D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases Shares of 15,053 NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,053 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in NOV by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in NOV by 282.9% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NOV in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in NOV by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in NOV in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $13.71 on Friday. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $21.20. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.65.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). NOV had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. NOV’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOV. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

