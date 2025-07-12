D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases Shares of 1,802 Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 830.3% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 62.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2,126.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sean Compton sold 1,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $190,976.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,210.88. This trade represents a 8.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Ann Gliha sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.59, for a total value of $249,448.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,123.57. This trade represents a 11.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,474 shares of company stock worth $3,666,988 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 2.7%

NXST opened at $180.02 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.66 and a fifty-two week high of $191.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.66 and a 200-day moving average of $163.46.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.11. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on NXST

About Nexstar Media Group

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.