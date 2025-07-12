D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Position in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCV – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $370,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $476,000.

CGCV stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.28. Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.93 and a 12-month high of $29.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69.

The Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (CGCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns through investments in North American companies. CGCV was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

