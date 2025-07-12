D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,749 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,586 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $317,399,000. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 17,404.5% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 722,760 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $127,379,000 after purchasing an additional 718,631 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 961.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 646,310 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,906,000 after purchasing an additional 585,394 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 218.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 446,799 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,744,000 after purchasing an additional 306,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in First Solar by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,248,552 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $220,045,000 after acquiring an additional 293,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on First Solar from $236.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $223.00 price objective on First Solar and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on First Solar from $204.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.69.

First Solar Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of FSLR opened at $162.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.52. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.56 and a 12 month high of $262.72.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.55). First Solar had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $844.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In related news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 2,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $466,877.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,689.49. This represents a 20.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 9,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.05, for a total transaction of $1,481,812.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 8,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,136.85. This represents a 54.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,172. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Stories

