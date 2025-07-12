D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 388 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,778 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LVS. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 58,824,289 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,021,205,000 after acquiring an additional 12,304,533 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,218,581 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $730,295,000 after buying an additional 5,088,095 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,382,267 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $481,873,000 after buying an additional 2,152,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,637,600 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $443,086,000 after buying an additional 80,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,652,411 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $290,308,000 after buying an additional 24,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LVS opened at $49.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.24. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.18 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The company has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the casino operator to repurchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

