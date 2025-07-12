D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 461 Shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,859,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 439.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 12,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:NLR opened at $108.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.39 and a 200-day moving average of $87.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.60. VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF has a 12 month low of $64.26 and a 12 month high of $112.91.

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

