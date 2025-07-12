D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 6,371 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,371 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1,552.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $56.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.72 and its 200 day moving average is $55.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.24. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.16 and a fifty-two week high of $68.45.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.20% and a negative return on equity of 179.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 53,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $3,405,096.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 844,790 shares in the company, valued at $53,458,311.20. This trade represents a 5.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

