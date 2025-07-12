D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes $220,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 18,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter.

Get T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1%

NYSEARCA TMSL opened at $33.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.68. T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $35.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.67 million, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.27.

T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (TMSL) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on extended market equity. TMSL is an actively managed fund that invests in US small- and mid-cap companies with either growth or value characteristics

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.