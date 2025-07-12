D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $800,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,664,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,391 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $122.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.53. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $94.88 and a 52-week high of $123.11.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

