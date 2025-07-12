David A. Duffield Sells 72,551 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 72,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total value of $17,383,945.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,679,111.17. This represents a 41.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of WDAY opened at $223.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.51. The stock has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.41, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.21. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.81 and a 52 week high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Workday by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,598,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,810,404,000 after buying an additional 455,855 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,637,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,193,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,223 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 47.5% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,764,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $879,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,659 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Workday by 0.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,736,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $872,610,000 after purchasing an additional 14,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Workday by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,722,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $960,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on Workday from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Workday from $355.00 to $305.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.88.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

