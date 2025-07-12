Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) Shares Bought by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,504 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 233.1% in the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Eagle Materials from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $242.00 target price on Eagle Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Eagle Materials from $279.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Eagle Materials from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.44.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

EXP stock opened at $223.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.26. Eagle Materials Inc has a 1 year low of $191.91 and a 1 year high of $321.93.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $470.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.14 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 32.71%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.