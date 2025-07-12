Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $975,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,994 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3,222.7% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 680,814 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $73,787,000 after purchasing an additional 660,324 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,190,153 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $128,989,000 after purchasing an additional 609,721 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 311.4% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 267,128 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,951,000 after purchasing an additional 202,191 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 127,947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,867,000 after purchasing an additional 91,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA stock opened at $164.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.20, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $167.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.77.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Arete Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.03.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $12,233,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 74,873,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,571,729.75. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 49,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $8,000,000.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,826,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,389,781.06. This represents a 2.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,520,246 shares of company stock valued at $660,253,045. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

