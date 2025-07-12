Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Price Target Raised to $8.75

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $7.25 to $8.75 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of EXK stock opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $5.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The mining company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.10 million. Endeavour Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Farringdon Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 28.9% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

