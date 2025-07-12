Enthusiast Gaming (TSE:EGLX) Trading Up 15% – What’s Next?

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSE:EGLX – Get Free Report) shares were up 15% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 636,367 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 394% from the average daily volume of 128,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Enthusiast Gaming Trading Up 15.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.07, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, an integrated gaming entertainment company, engages in the media, content, entertainment and esports, and subscription businesses in the United States, Canada, England and Wales, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 50 websites that contain news, reviews, videos, live streams, and other video-gaming related content, and casual games.

