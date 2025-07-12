EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Holdings Increased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 73.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,561 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,919,327 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,628,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,013 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 14,784.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,281,374 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $164,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,765 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in EOG Resources by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,081,409 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $255,139,000 after acquiring an additional 769,362 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 134.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294,824 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $158,720,000 after acquiring an additional 743,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 12,422.5% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 643,156 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $78,838,000 after acquiring an additional 638,020 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,671.35. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $156.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $123.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.34. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.52 and a 52-week high of $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 36.18%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

