Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EQH. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Equitable from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.09.

EQH stock opened at $52.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Equitable has a 52 week low of $36.46 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.78.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Equitable had a return on equity of 79.05% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 5,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $264,550.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 139,073 shares in the company, valued at $7,358,352.43. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 724,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,521,837.06. This represents a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,993,760 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equitable by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equitable by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Equitable by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Equitable by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 105,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 22,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Equitable by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 153,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,606,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

