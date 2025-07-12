Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Holdings Trimmed by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Ericsson were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Ericsson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ericsson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ericsson during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ericsson during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ericsson during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ERIC stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Ericsson has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 160.80, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Ericsson ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Ericsson had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.83 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ericsson will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ERIC shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ericsson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ericsson from $8.90 to $9.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

