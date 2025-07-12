Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Shares Down 2.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE:ZGN – Get Free Report) were down 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.87 and last traded at $8.89. Approximately 861,902 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 868,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.
Ermenegildo Zegna Trading Down 2.5%
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.20.
Ermenegildo Zegna Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.1361 per share. This is an increase from Ermenegildo Zegna’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th.
Institutional Trading of Ermenegildo Zegna
About Ermenegildo Zegna
Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.
