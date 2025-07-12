Ernest C. Garcia III Sells 9,656 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 9,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.45, for a total transaction of $3,364,633.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 676,612 shares in the company, valued at $235,765,451.40. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Carvana Stock Performance

CVNA stock opened at $343.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 3.59. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $364.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $315.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.46.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 44.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Piper Sandler set a $340.00 price target on shares of Carvana and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.59.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Carvana by 961.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

