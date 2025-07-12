Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citizens Jmp

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Citizens Jmp to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Etsy from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Etsy from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Etsy from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Arete cut Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.91.

Etsy Trading Down 0.5%

ETSY stock opened at $57.87 on Thursday. Etsy has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $66.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.91 and its 200 day moving average is $50.78.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 39.60% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $651.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Etsy news, CTO Richard Edward Colburn III sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $110,473.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 2,896 shares in the company, valued at $136,140.96. The trade was a 44.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 21,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $1,112,982.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 62,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,563.38. This trade represents a 25.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,298 shares of company stock valued at $11,156,039. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Etsy by 1,066.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,131,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,820,000 after acquiring an additional 122,126 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $5,229,000. JBGlobal.com LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 68.2% in the first quarter. JBGlobal.com LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

