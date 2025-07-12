Financial Review: EVE (EVEX) versus The Competition

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) is one of 33 public companies in the “AEROSP/DEFENSE” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare EVE to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares EVE and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVE N/A -138.86% -57.79% EVE Competitors -410.26% -70.31% -14.00%

Volatility & Risk

EVE has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVE’s competitors have a beta of 1.20, suggesting that their average stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

1.3% of EVE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of EVE shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares EVE and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EVE N/A -$138.17 million -12.80 EVE Competitors $18.81 billion $730.78 million 9.63

EVE’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than EVE. EVE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for EVE and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVE 0 1 3 0 2.75 EVE Competitors 392 2133 3312 120 2.53

EVE currently has a consensus price target of $6.67, indicating a potential downside of 5.30%. As a group, “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies have a potential upside of 1.88%. Given EVE’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EVE has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

EVE competitors beat EVE on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About EVE

Eve Holding, Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company focused on the aviation sector. The company was founded on 7th August, 2020 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.

