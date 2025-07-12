First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRMEP) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEP – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.40 and last traded at $25.34. 302 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.37.

First Merchants Trading Down 0.1%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.36.

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.4688 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

