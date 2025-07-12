Fitness Stocks To Follow Now – July 10th

Apple, lululemon athletica, PDD, Paychex, Best Buy, Toll Brothers, and Celsius are the seven Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fitness stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture or operate products and services related to physical exercise—everything from gym chains and fitness equipment manufacturers to athletic apparel brands and digital workout platforms. Their performance is chiefly driven by consumer health trends, discretionary spending and seasonal demand cycles. Investors typically track metrics such as membership growth, equipment sales and technology-adoption rates when evaluating these stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $212.28. The company had a trading volume of 33,885,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,480,414. Apple has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

lululemon athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $2.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $238.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,243,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,962. lululemon athletica has a twelve month low of $219.97 and a twelve month high of $423.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $275.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.36.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,610,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,938,630. PDD has a twelve month low of $87.11 and a twelve month high of $155.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.56.

Paychex (PAYX)

Paychex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $145.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,840,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Paychex has a twelve month low of $115.40 and a twelve month high of $161.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.12.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,806,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,228. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $54.99 and a 1 year high of $103.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.38.

Toll Brothers (TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Shares of NYSE:TOL traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,402,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,587. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $86.67 and a 1 year high of $169.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.81.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,076,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,102,955. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.45. Celsius has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $60.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.20.

