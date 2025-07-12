Ganbayar Lkhagvasuren Purchases 192,430,745 Shares of Xanadu Mines Limited (ASX:XAM) Stock

Xanadu Mines Limited (ASX:XAM – Get Free Report) insider Ganbayar Lkhagvasuren purchased 192,430,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$15,394,459.60 ($10,127,933.95).

Ganbayar Lkhagvasuren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 1st, Ganbayar Lkhagvasuren bought 405,472,574 shares of Xanadu Mines stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,437,805.92 ($21,340,661.79).

On Tuesday, June 24th, Ganbayar Lkhagvasuren sold 44,228,329 shares of Xanadu Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05), for a total value of A$3,538,266.32 ($2,327,806.79).

On Tuesday, June 24th, Ganbayar Lkhagvasuren bought 649,303,872 shares of Xanadu Mines stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$51,944,309.76 ($34,173,888.00).

On Tuesday, June 17th, Ganbayar Lkhagvasuren purchased 447,769,993 shares of Xanadu Mines stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$35,821,599.44 ($23,566,841.74).

On Tuesday, June 10th, Ganbayar Lkhagvasuren purchased 8,458,192 shares of Xanadu Mines stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$676,655.36 ($445,168.00).

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Ganbayar Lkhagvasuren purchased 10,221,949 shares of Xanadu Mines stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$817,755.92 ($537,997.32).

On Monday, May 26th, Ganbayar Lkhagvasuren purchased 286,829,633 shares of Xanadu Mines stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$17,209,777.98 ($11,322,222.36).

On Monday, May 19th, Ganbayar Lkhagvasuren purchased 15,534,000 shares of Xanadu Mines stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$1,227,186.00 ($807,359.21).

Xanadu Mines Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $99.43 million, a PE ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 12.73, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About Xanadu Mines

Xanadu Mines Limited engages in the exploration and development of various mineral projects in Mongolia. The company primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the 38.25% Kharmagtai Copper-Gold project located in Omnogovi province to the southeast of Ulaanbaatar. The company also holds 100% interest in the Red Mountain copper-gold project located in the Dornogovi Province of southern Mongolia.

