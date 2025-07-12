Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Major Shareholder Sells $3,330,000.00 in Stock

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 23,133,686 shares in the company, valued at $256,783,914.60. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 10th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 150,896 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $1,735,304.00.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 51,865 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $570,515.00.

On Friday, June 27th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 1,196,526 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $12,515,661.96.

On Monday, May 5th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 155,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $1,743,750.00.

On Wednesday, April 16th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00.

On Monday, April 14th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 1,502,441 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $13,597,091.05.

Garrett Motion Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of GTX opened at $11.28 on Friday. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $12.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.01.

Garrett Motion Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Garrett Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Wednesday, June 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Garrett Motion

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Garrett Motion by 1,154.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 272,843 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Garrett Motion by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 807,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after buying an additional 25,818 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Garrett Motion by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,235,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Garrett Motion by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

