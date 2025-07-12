Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) and CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Head to Head Review

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) and Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CompoSecure and Global Payments”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompoSecure $420.57 million 3.46 -$53.72 million ($1.10) -12.92 Global Payments $10.11 billion 1.90 $1.57 billion $6.20 12.72

Analyst Ratings

Global Payments has higher revenue and earnings than CompoSecure. CompoSecure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Payments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CompoSecure and Global Payments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompoSecure 0 1 7 0 2.88 Global Payments 1 18 9 0 2.29

CompoSecure presently has a consensus price target of $16.19, indicating a potential upside of 13.92%. Global Payments has a consensus price target of $111.09, indicating a potential upside of 40.84%. Given Global Payments’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Global Payments is more favorable than CompoSecure.

Volatility & Risk

CompoSecure has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Payments has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.6% of CompoSecure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Global Payments shares are held by institutional investors. 52.1% of CompoSecure shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Global Payments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CompoSecure and Global Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompoSecure -15.36% -33.46% 29.35% Global Payments 15.48% 12.33% 5.82%

Summary

Global Payments beats CompoSecure on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CompoSecure

(Get Free Report)

CompoSecure, Inc. manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others. In addition, it offers Payments + Arculus Secure Authenticate, white-labeled cold storage wallet, Payments + Arculus Cold Storage, and Payments + Arculus Authentication + Arculus Cold Storage. The company serves financial institutions, plastic card manufacturers, system integrators, and security specialists. CompoSecure, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey.

About Global Payments

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc. provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services. This segment also provides an array of enterprise software solutions that streamline business operations of its customers in various vertical markets; and value-added solutions and services, such as point-of-sale software, analytics and customer engagement, payroll and reporting, and human capital management. The Issuer Solutions segment offers solutions that enable financial institutions and retailers to manage their card portfolios through a platform; and commercial payments, account payables, and electronic payment alternatives solutions for businesses and governments. It markets its products and services through direct sales force, trade associations, agent and enterprise software providers, referral arrangements with value-added resellers, and independent sales organizations. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

