Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $139.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GL. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Globe Life from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.55.

NYSE:GL opened at $118.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.56. Globe Life has a 1-year low of $85.15 and a 1-year high of $133.76.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.17). Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Globe Life will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 6,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total transaction of $737,387.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 31,298 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,317.98. This trade represents a 16.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.5% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 0.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

