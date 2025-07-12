Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Position Lessened by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GEM. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,576,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,319,000 after purchasing an additional 36,610 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA GEM opened at $37.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.72. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.19 and a one year high of $37.64.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

