Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Price Target Raised to $2.75

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $2.25 to $2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.91% from the company’s previous close.

GPMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price target (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPMT

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Down 1.4%

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of GPMT stock opened at $2.53 on Thursday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $122.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.55.

In related news, Director Lazar Nikolic acquired 47,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $119,580.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 648,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,485. This trade represents a 7.96% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 55,953 shares of company stock worth $138,197. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Granite Point Mortgage Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.