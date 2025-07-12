Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Stock Holdings Increased by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 90.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Up 4.2%

NYSEARCA:GBTC opened at $93.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.58 and a 200-day moving average of $76.36. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $39.56 and a 52 week high of $93.11.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

