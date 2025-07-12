Head to Head Comparison: Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) and ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN)

ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Free Report) and Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ZK International Group and Cleveland-Cliffs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ZK International Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZK International Group N/A N/A N/A Cleveland-Cliffs -6.35% -12.84% -4.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ZK International Group and Cleveland-Cliffs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZK International Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Cleveland-Cliffs 1 2 2 1 2.50

Risk and Volatility

Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus target price of $10.23, suggesting a potential upside of 3.77%. Given Cleveland-Cliffs’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cleveland-Cliffs is more favorable than ZK International Group.

ZK International Group has a beta of 2.5, suggesting that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cleveland-Cliffs has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of ZK International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.8% of ZK International Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ZK International Group and Cleveland-Cliffs”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZK International Group $108.20 million 0.09 -$2.78 million N/A N/A Cleveland-Cliffs $19.19 billion 0.25 -$754.00 million ($2.44) -4.04

ZK International Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cleveland-Cliffs.

Summary

Cleveland-Cliffs beats ZK International Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZK International Group

(Get Free Report)

ZK International Group Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, producing, and selling double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers carbon and stainless steel strips; carbon and stainless steel pipes; light gauge stainless steel pipes; pipe connections and fittings; and couplings, unions, adapters, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges. The company also provides stainless steel band, copper strip, valve, light industry machinery and equipment, and other stainless steel products. Its products are used in various applications, including water and gas transmission within urban infrastructural development, residential housing development, food and beverage production, oil and gas exploitation, and agricultural irrigation. The company also exports its products to Europe, Africa, and Southeast Asia. ZK International Group Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wenzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for ZK International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZK International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.