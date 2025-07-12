Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,879 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 311,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 8,908 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,804,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,641,000 after purchasing an additional 19,929 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $1,453,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.96.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

