IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,142 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,047 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.96% of IDACORP worth $59,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of IDACORP from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.86.

IDACORP Price Performance

IDA stock opened at $117.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.95. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.16 and a 1 year high of $120.84.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $432.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.10%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

