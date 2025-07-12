IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 540.0% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total transaction of $645,548.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,724.34. This trade represents a 41.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDXX opened at $533.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.54. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.14 and a 1 year high of $549.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $519.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.97.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $998.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.25 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.35% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.