Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has $80.00 target price on the life sciences company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $85.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $136.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.11.

Illumina Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $99.25 on Wednesday. Illumina has a 1 year low of $68.70 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.48.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Illumina had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a positive return on equity of 25.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Illumina will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illumina news, CFO Ankur Dhingra purchased 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.21 per share, with a total value of $495,381.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,616.26. This represents a 32.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Illumina

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Illumina by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,604 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

