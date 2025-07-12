Insider Selling: Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) EVP Sells $1,998,100.00 in Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) EVP Gary R. Martz sold 29,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $1,998,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 68,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,698,015.40. This represents a 29.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Greif Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:GEF opened at $66.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.11 and its 200 day moving average is $58.62. Greif, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.23 and a 12 month high of $73.16.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Greif had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 10.21%. Greif’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Greif Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greif

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEF. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Greif in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Greif in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,193,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Greif by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 366,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,015,000 after buying an additional 128,880 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Greif by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Greif by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,251,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,797,000 after buying an additional 55,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on GEF. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Greif from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Greif from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up previously from $71.00) on shares of Greif in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.83.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Featured Stories

