Insider Selling: ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CEO Sells $2,056,070.48 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.72, for a total value of $2,056,070.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 455,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,936,730.16. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:RMD opened at $254.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.41. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $196.43 and a one year high of $263.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.72. The stock has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMD. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 121.4% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 6,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 384.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in ResMed by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. KeyCorp set a $274.00 price target on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Mizuho set a $265.00 price target on ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on ResMed from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ResMed from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.33.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

