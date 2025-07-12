International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 18.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IP. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Truist Financial set a $59.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.65.

Shares of IP opened at $52.47 on Thursday. International Paper has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $60.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.03. The stock has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.12). International Paper had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Holly G. Goughnour sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 31,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,896.25. This trade represents a 19.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 7,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

